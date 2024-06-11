Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad gush over 'baby girl' Pashmina Roshan; 'Love it'

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second installment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The film is set to be released in theaters in June and ahead of it, the makers finally dropped the captivating trailer today, June 11.

Reacting to the trailer, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad extended their best wishes to his cousin Pashmina Roshan who is set to play one of the lead roles in the film.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are excited about Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and reacted to the trailer of his cousin Pashmina Roshan's film Ishq Vishk Rebound. He wrote, "O!! This Was Amazing ! The plot. It's New ! I Love It ! "

A while ago, Saba Azad took to her Instagram account and re-shared video. Reacting to the trailer that deals with friendship and love, Saba wrote, "Its out and its out!! Watch my pashoo's trailer nowwww!!"

Expressing her excitement, she further added, "Go baby girl!! Can't waaaait aaaaaa (smile emojis) @pashminaroshan."

Have a look:

Not only the trailer but also Saba and Hrithik poured in their love for the songs, posters, and a teaser. A few days ago, she shared the song Chot Dil Pe Lagi in her story. Praising Pashmina, Azad wrote, "pashoo you so lovely my beauty (red heart emojis)."

Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer

The trailer depicts modern love where we see Pashmina and Rohit are close friends who break up with their partners and realize they are attracted to each other.

Apart from the lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film also features Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in significant roles.

Get ready to experience the heartwarming story of three best friends, two relationships, two breakups, and a cascade of unfolding confusions. Fans are eager to see how the equations shift when romance sparks and whether exes can truly remain friends.

Meanwhile, presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2024.

