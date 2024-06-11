Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer OUT: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan dive into friendship-situationship love; Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal shine

Ishq Vishk Rebound, the sequel to the popular 2003 film Ishq Vishk, is gearing up for its theatrical release. After a few songs and an official teaser, the makers finally released the trailer of the movie today, June 11.

The film stars young talents Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The trailer takes us to the world of friendship and situationship love.

Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer is out

The much-anticipated trailer of Ishq Vushk Rebound is finally out today, and fans can't wait to see the film in theaters. The 2-minute and 18-second video shows the lead actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal dealing with friendship, situationship, and love.

The trailer's content is relevant to today's young generation as it takes us into the world of modern love. Pashmina and Rohit are close friends who break up with their partners and realize they are attracted to each other.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Experience the journey of three best friends, 2 relationships, 2 breakups, and a cascade of unfolding confusions. See how the equations shift when romance sparks, and you are bound to wonder whether exes can truly remain friends? In an era where labels seem to matter less, Ishq Vishk Rebound asks: What really defines a bond?"

WATCH THE TRAILER OF ISHQ VISHK REBOUND:

More about Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound

From the trailer, we can see that the movie revolves around modern love, relationships, and friendships that Gen-Z often wonders about.

Apart from the lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film also stars Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the official teaser showcased a glimpse of the lead characters and the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the audience awaits.

Meanwhile, presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2024.

