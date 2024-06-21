Ishq Vishk Rebound Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal’s rom-com

The much-anticipated Ishq Vishk Rebound was finally released in theaters today, June 21. The film is headlined by young talents Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The trailer and the songs created a lot of buzz before the release.

Now that the film has hit the big screens, netizens are taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions.

Netizens review Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal’s Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a story about modern love, friendships, and relationships. In the reviews of the netizens on X, the film has been receiving love for its nostalgic value and the performances of the lead actors Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The chemistry between Rohit and Pashmina has also gotten a special mention.

Read the following 9 tweets to make up your mind about watching the film:

One person said, “It is very awesome friends, all of you try to connect with it as soon as possible, you all are going to like it a lot better.. #IshqVishkRebound.”

Another user stated, “I'm a fan of all four actors now! They have won me over with their performances in #IshqVishkRebound.”

A netizen praised, “@rohitssaraf You were too good as raghav Man your expressions!!!! I just can't take my eyes off you #IshqVishkRebound.”

One tweet read, “The chemistry between Rohit and Pashmina is undeniable, making their scenes incredibly captivating. #IshqVishkRebound.”

Another post said, “Jibraan and Naila's playful banter is so much fun to watch! They bring a lot of energy to the film. #IshqVishkRebound.”

A user expressed, “Watching #IshqVishkRebound was like taking a trip down memory lane. The film's nostalgic value is off the charts, and the new additions only enhance.”

Check out more reactions:

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a romantic comedy directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. Alongside Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila GrrewalThe supporting cast of the movie includes Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda.

