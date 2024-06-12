Ishq Vishk Rebound: Will Shahid Kapoor make guest appearance in Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's film? Director says THIS

Ishq Vishk Rebound is making quite a noise on the Internet. While fans are excited to watch the upcoming film, cinephiles, especially millennials, are having flashbacks of the original, Ishq Vishk. Many of us are wondering if we will get to watch a glimpse of the OG college boy, Rajiv aka Shahid Kapoor, in the new movie.

The director of Ishq Vishk Rebound has reacted to this million-dollar question.

Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk Rebound?

During the trailer launch of Ishq Vishk Rebound, fans were eager to know whether Shahid Kapoor would make a guest appearance in the Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan-starrer.

To which, director Nipun Dharmadhikari said, "You will know that on June 21."

While the details of Shahid Kapoor's appearance in Ishq Vishk Rebound have been kept under wraps as of now, it seems that the makers are trying to surprise the audience in theatres.

Has Shahid Kapoor watched the film yet?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Saraf revealed that the Ishq Vishk actors Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao haven't watched Ishq Vishk Rebound yet. Saraf added that the OG actors have been quite supportive to the team.

Calling Shahid and Amrita, "kind", the Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Rohit Saraf further said that they have been involved in their promotions on social media. Saraf praised their gesture by saying that it is "really sweet".

Advertisement

Ishq Vishk Rebound will be released in theatres on June 21, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003. He was paired opposite Amrita Rao in the film. The 2003 movie also featured Shenaz Treasury in it.

He has worked in movies like Kaminey, Haider, Jab We Met, Vivah, Chup Chup Ke, Kabir Singh, Jersey, Udta Punjab, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Shaandaar, Deewane Huye Paagal, 36 China Town to name a few.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year. Kriti Sanon played his love interest in the 2024 movie. Shahid now has Rosshan Andrrews' Deva in his kitty. It will hit the screens on October 11 this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Vishk Rebound star cast talks about how different film is from Ishq Vishk: 'It is more relevant to Gen-Z'