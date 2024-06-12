Ishq Vishk Rebound’s Jibraan Khan calls playing Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ‘an honor and privilege’

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic movie, directed by Karan Johar. Over the years, the family drama earned the tag of being a cult classic. While the lead actors were lauded for their exemplary skills, Jibraan Khan, who portrayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in the movie was also praised.

As Khan is set to return to the big screen, she shared how he is showered with immense love even after decades of KKKG’s release. Read on!

Jibraan Khan talks about playing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Actor Jibraan Khan, best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in the 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is gearing up for his return to the screen as an adult. He will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound, helmed by director Nipun Dharmadhikari. During a special trailer launch event, Jibraan said that it was ‘an honor and privilege’ to have played the child of SRK and Kajol at such a young age.

He told NDTV, “The amount of love which I got all these years is unconditional. Even today people give me that love. I just hope it continues with Ishq Vishk Rebound and InshaAllah whatever else happens in life. There is no pressure, but too much love.”

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Lead by Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan, Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel to the 2003 hit movie Ishq Vishk, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. It also stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal with Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in supporting roles.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, Ishq Vishk Rebound, presented by Tips Films, is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 21, 2024.

About Jibraan Khan

Born to Mahabharat actor Feroz Khan, Jibraan has been part of a couple of Bollywood movies as a child artiste. Apart from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he was seen in Rishtey, Bade Dilwala, and Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta with Govinda and Sushmita Sen.

