Ishq Vishk Rebound’s Jibraan Khan recalls Amrish Puri advised his parents not to over-expose him to stay ‘fresh’

Most of us remember the sweet little boy known for playing the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. How he delivered the dialogue ‘Mom, take a chill pill’ made cinephiles laugh out loud. After being away from the spotlight, the actor is all set to turn to the big screen with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

He recently revealed why he was hiding for so many years and what took him so long to return to showbiz. Read on!

Jibraan Khan reveals Amrish Puri advised his parents to keep him away from the limelight

As Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to release on June 21, 2024, Jibraan Khan, who will be leading the show with Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grrewal reveals why he didn’t work after the 2002 film Rishtey.

The actor said that it was late veteran actor Amrish Puri who advised his parents to not keep him away from the public eye. “I was a child actor. I did several ads and also featured in three films. However, I left acting after my third film,” he stated.

Sharing the reason behind it, he divulged, “Pehle kehte they agar actor banna hai toh chupa ke rakho.. jitni baar dekhoge toh fresh nahi rahegi. Amrish Puri sir ne ye mere mom and dad ko kaha tha and I didn’t act after by third film called Rishtey. (People used to say earlier that if you want to become an actor, stay away from the spotlight. Amrish Puri sir told this to my mom and dad and I didn’t act after by third film called Rishtey.)”

Advertisement

Jibraan Khan says he was preparing to return to the big screen

When asked what took him so much time to make a comeback to movies, the actor said that he was preparing himself. The Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta actor further added that he worked as an instructor with choreographer Shaimak Davar.

Moreover, he also worked as an assistant director with Ayan Mukerji on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva. According to him, that’s when his real journey began.

“I went through the process like every actor to get their first film. Unfortunately, COVID-19 also happened. So, my journey went through ups and downs but I would say the wait to bag my first film was totally worth it,” Khan added.

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound revolves around friendship, love, breakups, and more.

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound’s Jibraan Khan calls playing Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ‘an honor and privilege’