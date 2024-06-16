Ishq Vishk Rebound's Pashmina Roshan wishes to carry forward family legacy like Hrithik Roshan: 'He stands for his own values'

The whole Roshan family including Hrithik Roshan is super proud of Pashmina Roshan as she is gearing up for the release of her film Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ahead of the release, Hrithik's cousin reacted to people's expectations of her and also expressed her wish to carry forward the legacy of the Roshan family.

'I want to create work that I am proud of,' says Pashmina Roshan

During an interview with Mid Day, Pashmina Roshan, daughter of composer Rajesh Roshan and cousin to Hrithik Roshan, reacted to the weight of expectations on her while gearing up for Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Speaking about her cousin, Pashmina said that to come close to Hrithik's debut is difficult. She added that she sometimes hears her father’s songs and wonders if she can ever match up to his art. "I don’t see it as pressure as much as a dream to work towards,” said Pashmina.

Sharing her thoughts on carrying forward a legacy, Pashmina shared, “Hrithik stands for his own values while carrying forward the family legacy. I hope I’m able to do the same. I want to create work that I am proud of. I am nervous. It’s nervousness filled with happiness though.”

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

A few days ago, the makers dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film follows the story of a modern love, where we see Pashmina and Rohit breaking up with their partners and realizing they are attracted to each other.

Reacting to the trailer, Hrithik wrote, "O!! This Was Amazing ! The plot. It's New ! I Love It ! " On the other hand, his girlfriend Saba Azad penned, "Its out and its out!! Watch my pashoo's trailer nowwww!!" Expressing her excitement, she further added, "Go baby girl!! Can't waaaait aaaaaa (smile emojis) @pashminaroshan."

Apart from the lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film also features Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in significant roles.

Meanwhile, presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It will hit the theatres on June 21, 2024.

