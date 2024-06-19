Ishq Vishk’s Shenaz Treasury has fond memories with Shahid Kapoor and admits having tension with Amrita Rao: ‘It worked…’

Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury’s Ishq Vishk was one of the most loved romantic films of that time. Even after so many years, it still holds a special place in the hearts of all the fans. And now with Ishq Vishk Rebound releasing in theatres soon, fans cannot wait to witness the Gen Z take on the cult film, starring Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grrewal.

But did you know that Shenaz’s equation with Amrita on the sets of their film was not that great? Yes! You heard that right. The popular travel blogger and actress admitted that there was tension between them which worked for them.

Shenaz Treasury on her experience of shooting with Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor

Talking to News 18, Shenaz treasury stated that Ishq Vishk just happened, and it became a big hit and achieved a cult status. She admitted that now wherever she goes, people talk to her about Ishq Vishk and reveal that they have watched it 50-55 times. The actress also quipped that she has only watched the film twice.

Recalling her experience on the sets of the 2003 film, Shenaz admitted that she fondly remembers a few moments with Shahid Kapoor but did not get along well with Amrita Rao. “With Amrita, I don’t really have any fond memory. But I do have some funny ones. I guess we didn’t really hit it off,” she says.

Elaborating on her bittersweet memories, Shenaz recalled that they had gone to Cape Town to shoot the song where the dance director kept telling them what to do. Shenaz was unable to get the steps right and was trying hard.

It was then that Amrita came ahead and told her that she could do it so let her do it. “I had a lot of fun shooting for that one scene with her where I walk up to her and tell her, ‘What are you doing? Why are you with my boyfriend?’ That scene was really fun! I guess that tension between us was great because it worked for the movie.”

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

The new film Ishq Vishk rebound stars Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who is making her big screen debut alongside Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal, and Rohit Saraf. Their film is set to hit the screens on June 21.

