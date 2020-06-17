Israel's foreign ministry official mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, calls actor a 'true friend'

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise was not only mourned by the Bollywood film industry but also by different institutions across the world.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise was not only mourned by the Bollywood film industry but also by different institutions across the world. The latest addition to this list is Israel's Foreign Ministry official who took to Twitter to pay a tribute to the actor. On Tuesday, Gilad Cohen, deputy director general of Israel’s foreign ministry, took to Twitter to mourn the actor’s sudden demise.

Cohen tweeted, "Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!” Not just that, Cohen also shared the link of the extremely popular song 'Makhna' from the actor’s last film Drive which was shot in Israel.

Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, the song highlighted Israel and its fun nightlife and hotspots. It was a massive hit among audiences back home. Take a look at Gilad Cohen's tribute:

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!

Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor's autopsy report confirmed death due to asphyxia. Sushant's death left fans and film industry devastated. The 'Chhichhore' actor, who had a deep love for astronomy, was also paid a tribute by the The International Space University (ISU) in France.

"We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well-known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU's Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from travelling to Strasbourg," the statement by the university read.

