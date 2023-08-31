‘Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar…’: Vijay Varma sternly reacts as paps quiz about vacay with Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the loveliest couples in B-town. They were apparently together on a vacation in the tropical paradise of Maldives. The couple was recently spotted appearing separately at Mumbai airport on August 31 as they returned from their vacation. While making their exits from the airport, both Tamannaah and Vijay were asked about the vacation and the latter gave a stern reply when paps quizzed about vacay with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma sternly reacts as paps quiz about vacay with Tamannaah Bhatia

On August 31, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia made separate appearances at Mumbai airport. The couple was apparently together on a vacation in the Maldives.

A video shared on Instagram shows paparazzi asking Tamannaah whether Vijay came with her or not as she made a separate appearance. The actress did not give any reply but blushed.

After a few minutes, Vijay also was seen making his appearance at the airport. When the paparazzi asked Vijay, "Maldives ke samandar ke maaze leke aye ho?" the actor gave a stern reply as he said, "Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte aap."

In the video, Tamannaah can be seen in a chocolate-colored outfit and wearing matching sunglasses. On the other hand, Vijay wore a white funky shirt and blue denim jeans.

Have a look:

Recently, Tamannaah shared some pictures of her enjoying time in the Maldives, and the snaps were probably clicked by Vijay Varma.

In the pictures, the actress is seen enjoying the crystal-clear waters, the sandy beaches, and a relaxing time with a warm cup of coffee. In the photo, she is seen wearing a sizzling pink bikini set as she poses against a breathtaking rainbow backdrop.

The duo has shared screen space in Lust Stories 2 and their love story blossomed on the sets of the web series. On the professional front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan, an adaption of the 2005 novel- The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

ALSO READ: Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma are holidaying in Maldives? Kaavaalaa star is hot mess in new PHOTOS