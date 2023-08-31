‘It came in between Gadar 2 and Jawan but…’ Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on success of Dream Girl 2

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented and successful actors in the industry. Without having any film background, the Chandigarh boy carved his niche in the industry with his choice of unconventional roles over the years. In his decade-long career, he has delivered several super hit films, which made him stand amongst the bankable actors of the industry. Amid his list of blockbuster movies, Dream Girl 2, the sequel to 2019 release can be added too as the new release is seeing massive love from the industry and audience. Recently, the actor spoke about the success of the film and talked about the release as it came soon after Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Ayushmann Khurana on the success of Dream Girl 2

While speaking to ANI, Ayushmann expressed his happiness over the success of Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday in an important role. He stated that the mid-budget and small-budget films have been running successfully in the theaters from past three months. The conventional belief of only big budget films succeeding at the theatres has shattered. Thus, he believes that the timing of his movie is correct which came in between Jawan and Gadar 2 has managed to make its own space. According to Khurrana, “This will be the ‘biggest victory’ of Dream Girl 2”.

His views on portraying ‘Pooja’ on screen

In addition to this, he also discussed playing Pooja on-screen and affirmed that if the story is good and impactful, then not only girl but he will be ready to become a dinosaur. Citing illustrious examples of actors like Kamal Hassan, Govinda, Aamir Khan who have portrayed cross gender characters on screen added that actors want to undertake “tough and challenging” work. Furthermore, talking about his role in Dream Girl 2, he called Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and Hema Malini his competitions as according to him he wouldn’t be able to do justice if he would keep male actors in mind.

Praising everyone in the film, Vicky Donor actor called Annu Kapoor ‘lucky’ for him who has been a part of several successful projects with him.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani amongst others.

Workfront

Currently, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor is enjoying the success of Dream Girl 2. The actor is yet to announce his next project.