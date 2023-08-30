'It can take a toll...': Mohit Raina on essaying character dealing with loss of a child in The Freelancer

Mohit Raina started his career on television and rose to prominence for his performance as Shiva in Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev. Since then, he has appeared in several television shows, movies, and web shows. One of the most anticipated shows of his career has to be the action thriller The Freelancer which will drop on September 1st.

Mohit Raina talks about his character in The Freelancer

In a conversation with News18, Mohit opened up about his shooting experience for the series. He said, “Well every script comes with its own challenges, so did The Freelancer. Portraying someone who has lost a child can be very traumatizing. I tried to come out of the situation as soon as I heard cut. It can take a toll on you." While shooting for one of the action sequences, Mohit had injured himself.

Apart from Mohit, the series also stars Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Jane-Dias and Sushant Singh. The series has been created and written by Neeraj Pandey while Bhav Dhulia serves as its director. Pandey also serves as its producer along with Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Filmworks.

Mohit Raina talks about his personal life

In the same interview, the actor spoke about becoming the parent of a baby girl (who was born in March this year) with his wife Aditi Chandra. He said, “I am so happy that I made a conscious decision to take a break and spend time with my child. Children go quickly and I didn’t want to miss out on these small moments and milestones of her."

Raina also said that at one point he questioned his decision to take a break from work. But in retrospect, he is glad he took that decision. "These moments are never going to come back. Things have changed a lot. She is the center of all the decisions that we take now. As parents, we are more responsible and I believe this is the most beautiful phase of my life," the actor added.

