‘It could have been sensationalized’: Delhi Crime actor Shefali Shah says real-life shows need sensitivity

Shefali Shah, who headlined the web show Delhi Crime, rose to fame after she played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in it. For her impactful portrayal of the character, she also received an International Emmy nomination. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about the OTT series and how real-life movies and shows should be made with responsibility.

Shefali Shah says real-life shows need sensitivity

If you have watched Delhi Crime, you wouldn’t take a minute to laud Shefali Shah’s acting skills in it. The award-winning actress was recently in a chat with The Indian Express wherein she spoke about her International Emmy nomination.

Talking about the show that’s based on a real-life incident, the Doctor G actress said that such projects should be handled with sensitivity. “One thing that occurred to all of us while creating it, starting with Delhi Crime 1, was that when you are particularly creating a show or a film on a real-life case, you need immense sensitivity and it is a lot of responsibility,” she said adding that people have already gone through it and hence, makers do not need to come back and rub it in their face.

“Delhi Crime was more about the five days that followed after the incident. It could have been sensationalized, but it was not,” Shah further said.

Shefali Shah says actors like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil paved the way for women in the industry

During the same interview, the Human actor said that unlike earlier, women are getting their due in the film industry and finally the lines are getting blurred. “I think earlier there was a predominant wall, particularly for women. When you look back at the 60s and 70s, there were films made for women and with women at any age group such as Aandhi, Anupama, and Aradhana,” she said adding that there was also a time when heroines had a shelf life and filmmakers didn’t know what to do with women beyond the age of 22.

She continued, “But now stories are being told such as Tumhari Sulu, Lipstick Under My Burkha. That is moving. I have to give it to somebody else having paved that path for me. Whether it is Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, somebody was working on that line.”

