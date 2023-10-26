'It does affect me': Vikrant Massey breaks silence on negative response received for Gaslight, Mumbaikar

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie 12th Fail, which is set to release this month, is the third film for Vikrant Massey this year. He also appeared in Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan and Mumbaikar with Vijay Sethupathi. Unfortunately, these films didn't get good reviews from both critics and the audience. Recently, Vikrant Massey opened up to the negative feedback these films received from the audience.

Vikrant Massey opens up on the negative feedback to his films Gaslight and Mumbaikar

During a recent interaction with News18, Vikrant Massey opened up on the negative feedback his films Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan and Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi received. He mentioned that there are moments when it does bother him, but there are also times when he understands that people are reacting a certain way because those films truly warrant that kind of response.

The actor said, “Sometimes, you need to call a spade a spade. It does affect me sometimes, but at other times, I know that people are reacting in a certain way because those films deserve to receive that kind of a response.”

Vikrant further explained that, in most cases, the success of a movie is not something the lead actors can manage. With time, he has learned to release the things he can't influence and now focuses on the positive aspects. He added, “A lot of things are not in my control. You only do so much. When you talk about mixed reactions, it implies that some people have liked a film and some didn’t.”

The 12th Fail's lead also stated that the way the audience responds to a project could vary widely, but it's important to take it in a good-natured way. Sometimes, it's essential to handle things with a positive attitude and not let it affect you too much.

About Vikrant Massey’s upcoming film 12th Fail

In the upcoming film 12th Fail, Vikrant plays the role of an IAS aspirant. The movie is inspired by the real-life experiences of people preparing for the challenging UPSC exam. It is shot in real places with real students, depicting the determined spirit, ethics, and strong connections formed by UPSC candidates. The film, helmed by the renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is all set to hit the big screens on October 27 this year.

