‘It forced me to open up my horizon of thinking’: Virat Kohli on how meeting Anushka Sharma changed him

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have consistently set relationship goals through their public expressions of love and appreciation for each other. Virat recently reflected on the responsibility of standing for important issues due to his status as an icon, and he credited meeting Anushka for changing him as a person and altering his perspective.

Virat Kohli on the importance of Anushka Sharma in his life

Virat Kohli, in an interview with Wrogn, addressed the responsibility of using his influence as a public figure to stand up for important issues, particularly the need to respect women. He shared that his outlook wasn't the same in his mid-twenties, and meeting Anushka Sharma changed him as a person.

Virat emphasized the importance of accepting and embracing the individuality, personality, and identity of one's life partner, especially when they have their own foundation. He stated, “When they have a standing of their own, you have to accept it and process it into your system, which is something we didn't grow up with.”

Virat shared, “It forced me to open up my horizon of thinking.” He expressed that this pushed him to consider that life can be lived in many different ways. The cricketer revealed that engaging in conversations with Anushka allowed him to understand what goes on in a woman's head and how they perceives the world. This process led him to look at things from their perspective.

Virat highlighted the transformative impact of meeting an individual who could explain certain perspectives to him.

Anushka Sharma at the India vs Pakistan World Cup match

On October 14, Anushka Sharma demonstrated her unwavering support for Virat Kohli, during the World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Arriving in Ahmedabad on the morning of the match, Anushka was spotted in the stands, dressed in white, enthusiastically cheering for her husband. After the victory, the couple was seen hand in hand at the team hotel, celebrating the success together.

The Indian cricket team maintains its position at the top of the points table in the World Cup and fans eagerly anticipate the knockout games and hope for a triumphant victory in the tournament. Anushka, on the work front, has her project, Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

