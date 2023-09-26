'It has made my day...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to adorable fan grooving on Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release has become a massive hit at the box office just like his previous film Pathaan. The Atlee directorial venture also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Recently, SRK has been interacting with fans on Twitter who are showering love on the film.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a cute fan grooving on Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Today, on September 26th, a user shared a video of their kid dancing to the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan. The user wrote, @iamsrk, I do not know how many takes you would have taken for this song, but my little chipmunk here, does not stop grooving to your song at all!!!!! Jia is just 4 years old and tries to copy you, step by step! I hope you see this today and it makes your day merrier!"

In response, Shah Rukh tweeted: "Yes it has made my day much much better!!! Thank u…. And yes, I did take more takes than she has to get it right. Ha ha… love u"

Check out the tweet:

SRK responds to a kid dressed as Jawan

Recently, King Khan came across a video in which a kid's face is covered in bandages just like his character in Jawan. The user, who had shared the video, asked: "@iamsrk How's the look of a little jawan? and the background score means "Good to go chief." The superstar tweeted the video and responded: "Very sweet!!! Big hugs from Chief to little #Jawan"

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was released on September 7th in Hindi and in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. Upon release, it received the biggest box-office opening for a Bollywood film in history. So far, the action thriller has entered the 1000 crore club globally. SRK's last film Pathaan was also able to achieve this feat without having a release in China. After this, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and it will release theatrically during the Christmas week of December this year.

