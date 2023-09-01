'It holds a lot of nostalgia': Anurag Kashyap on massive success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has turned into a massive hit in Indian cinema history. Fans of the movie are continuing to flock to theaters to experience the exciting sequel and relish the fantastic on-screen chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha as they reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Additionally, Utkarsh Sharma has joined the cast, playing the character of their adult son, Jeetey. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave his point of view on the success of Gadar 2 which has earned almost Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office within two weeks of its release.

Anurag Kashyap shares his point of view on the reason behind the success of Gadar 2

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he hasn’t watched the Sunny Deol starrer hit film Gadar 2 yet but knows exactly why it has achieved massive success. He pointed out that the marketing strategy smartly connected with the audience's fond memories of the original film. He also reminded everyone that the first Gadar, released in 2001, was even more successful than both Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai, which were major hits in the same year. He said, “I was lucky enough to see Ghoomer in Melbourne, the festival, but I haven’t seen Gadar 2, I haven’t seen OMG 2, I haven’t seen Dream Girl 2. I’ve been busy, but I’ll find time and go and see them.”

Talking about the reason behind Gadar 2’s success in his opinion, he added, “I think there was a great marketing that was done, and plus, Gadar holds a lot of nostalgia. I think people forget that. Gadar came with Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. And Gadar’s numbers were two times the combined numbers of those two films. Gadar has had the largest footfalls… When I say the marketing is so good, I mean the marketing has recreated the nostalgia for Gadar. The entire marketing of Gadar 2 was Gadar 1.”

Anurag Kashyap feels happy as OMG 2 and Gadar 2 did not stir up hostility between communities

Anurag expressed his satisfaction that the creators of OMG 2 and Gadar 2 did not stir up any hostility between communities. He said, “What I am happy about is that the filmmakers of both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 did not use it as an opportunity to create rift or a divide between communities. This is what happens with many films and opportunists today. It was responsible mainstream filmmaking. It did not create any kind of chaos, or any unnecessary animosity or hatred.”

Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 were released on the same day on the 11th of August 2023, and both films were a great hit at the Box Office.

