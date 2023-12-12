'It hurts more than KL Rahul or Athiya Shetty': Suniel Shetty on how he feels when people troll son-in-law

Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023. Even before becoming his son-in-law, the veteran actor has always been super proud of the cricketer and is also his biggest cheerleader. Now, in a new interview, Suniel opened up on how he feels when people troll his cricketer son-in-law.

During an interview with ANI, Suniel Shetty revealed how he feels when people troll KL Rahul. When he was asked if it hurts him, he said that it hurts him more than it hurts Rahul. Revealing what his son-in-law says to him, the actor added, "Dad my bat will talk."

He further added, "The faith of the people in him, the selectors, the faith of the captain, it said it all. It hurts me 100 times more than it would hurt Rahul or Athiya."

Suniel Shetty again revealed that he is very superstitious when India plays and he spent the whole Cricket World Cup watching it in a room with his wife Mana Shetty and he sat on the floor and saw all the matches.

During an interview with ETimes, he also shared that he gets anxious when Rahul plays. Shetty added, "I am anxious whenever he is playing. It's my child playing. I always wish well for him. Looking at the eyes, I have started empathizing and appreciating every cricketer."

Suniel Shetty's work front

He is best known for his works in films such as Mohra, Border, and Dhadkan to Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar and Awara Paagal Deewana. The actor has a heap of projects awaiting. From Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) to the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise, fans are awaiting to see the magic of Shetty once again on the big screen.

