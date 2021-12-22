‘It hurts so bad’: Rashmika Mandanna OPENS UP about the pain that actors have to sustain

Rashmika Mandanna recently took the social media by storm as pictures of her outing with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda went viral. Just a day after, she also took to Instagram to share the downfall of becoming an actor. While one might feel that successful actors lead a luxurious life, however, the good stuff doesn’t come easy. Hard work and a lot of sacrifices have to be made to fit into the entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, the Pushpa star shared a piece of real advice with those who are aiming to pursue their careers in acting. Her motive was to give a glimpse of the pain that famous personalities have to sustain. Sharing a photo of her lazered hand, she wrote, “Any of you want to become an actor for just the good part of it.. don’t! There’s a lot that goes into it.. For example: the n number of times you have to get lazer done.. damn.. it hurts so bad!”

On Sunday, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were clicked in Bandra together, enjoying their evening out. The duo, rumoured to be dating, are often spotted together. Just a while back, they were also spotted outside their gym together.

In terms of work, currently, Rashmika is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she is also basking in the success of her action drama Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun. The action flick was helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.

