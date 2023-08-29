'It is a dream role for any actor...': Mona Singh opens up about standout role of Bulbul in Made In Heaven 2

Mona Singh started out with the television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi in 2003. It exploded and catapulted her into stardom. Later on, she gradually transitioned into movies and now to the streaming space. Recently, the talented actress was seen in the web series Made In Heaven 2 in which she played the role of Bulbul Johari. Singh has now opened up about playing the role of Bulbul in the web series.

Mona Singh talks about working in Made In Heaven 2

According to PTI, Mona spoke about portraying Bulbul Johari in the second season of Made In Heaven. She said the role of a "gutsy feminist and a strong mother" was special for her. "I am a big fan of season one. When you see such shows, as an actor, you always wish, 'why am I not there?' I knew this character was going to stand out. She is a shrewd businesswoman, gutsy... a feminist and a strong mother. It is a dream role for any actor," she added.

Mona also addressed the issues raised through the show. She said, "Women are often suppressed. They are often told what to do, what not to do and they are not even included in decision making and here is a man who is giving full power to Bulbul, giving her wings to fly. He is such a great character and I think every man should learn something from Mr johari."

Mona Singh completes 20 years in showbiz

In 2003, Mona played the titular role in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. It successfully ran between 2003 and 2006. Before that, she was commuting between Pune and Mumbai for auditions. After the show went on air, Mona became a household name. She has also appeared in several movies like 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress also noted that the OTT space is finally allowing women to have "all the shades".

Made In Heaven 2 was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghywan, and Alankrita Srivastava. It stars Mona Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Jim Sarbh, Radhika Apte, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Arjun Mathur among others.

