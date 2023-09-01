'It is a great joy': Ayushmann Khurrana expresses happiness for creating his 'own genre' in Hindi cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He is not only an actor but also a soulful singer. Currently, the actor is enjoying the success of the recently released Dream Girl 2 which performed well at the box office. From Vicky Donor to Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann proved how versatile an actor he is by showcasing his talent. In a recent interview, Khurrana expressed his happiness in creating his own genre in Hindi cinema with unique subjects.

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses happiness for creating his 'own genre' in Hindi cinema

In a recent interview with PTI, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on how he has created his 'own genre' with films on unique subjects. The actor said, "I've to make unconventional choices and it's fun to make these choices. In fact, it becomes easier if your subject or concept is supporting your film. The uniqueness of the concept will be the main draw for the public."

He further added, "It is a lot of fun and that's how I've created my own genre, there's no point being vanilla. It is a great joy to be part of films that are a first attempt in Hindi cinema."

Ayushmann said that he is glad to build his career with films that were never considered "commercially viable on paper."

He said, "I've built my entire career around it, so I'll never follow a rule book. Whatever goes with my gut and core, I'll go for it irrespective of any formula set by people."

On the other hand, according to a report by Mid-Day, it is being said that Ayushmann will be essaying the role of the former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. Reports suggest that the filming of the Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth directorial will start from December onwards.

