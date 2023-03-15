It is a very good time for actors of all ages and genders: Ratna Pathak Shah on change in the film industry

Ratna Pathak Shah is known to be one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. From Tellyworld to the film industry, several roles have become iconic. The actress became a household name with the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show was a massive hit back then and now also it is the favourite of many. Ratna Pathak’s role as a modern and elite woman, Maya Sarabhai was highly appreciated by people. Recently in an interview, the actress said that she feels times have changed for good in the film industry.

Ratna Pathak Shah says she is happy that formula films don’t work anymore.

In an interview with a tabloid, Ratna was quoted saying ‘It is certainly becoming easier for women of my age to get work. I don’t believe in the kind of work that is designed around an actor. I don’t find that very interesting, frankly, because when you focus on the actor rather than the story, then you get limited by the personality of the actor. I won’t get the chance to challenge myself. It is a very good time for actors of all ages and genders, not just the binary to work.’

Talking about the formula films, the actress said ‘Suddenly, the world is becoming interested in how you live your life. I love that shuffling. Will we continue that way? We will see. God knows. I have hope too. But we have moved ahead in that direction and there is no going back. Ab dobara woh saddi hui formula wali filmein nahi suna payenge. Shukr hai.’

About Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah has been a part of numerous TV shows and films and currently appeared on Happy Family: Conditions Apply.

