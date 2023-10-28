'It is not just one way': Zoya Akhtar spills many actresses prefer 'big-hero-led' films and are 'apprehensive'

Zoya Akhtar is one of the most successful and interesting voices in Bollywood. Through her stories, she often raises important issues in our society. Recently, the Gully Boy director was a part of O Womaniya discussion to speak about gender inequality and the lack of female-led films in Bollywood. She spilled a flip side of this issue.

Zoya Akhtar says many actresses don't want to do women-led projects

Zoya Akhtar was a part of the recently held O Womaniya discussion on Film Companion to talk about gender inequality in Bollywood. After other members spoke about how there is a lack of female stories, Zoya gave her two cents on the same. She said that there are many actresses also who don't want to do these projects.

She said, "I'm sorry, but even the actresses don't want to do that. The first question they'll ask you who is the guy in the film. They don't want to play; they don't want to carry the burden. They don't want a film with them. Sorry, it's not just one way. They themselves are apprehensive, and they'd rather be in a big-hero-led film and be there than carry their own film."

Kriti Sanon spoke about male and female-led films

During that discussion, Kriti Sanon spoke about how male-led films are budgeted and positioned in a larger-than-life way, and so they end up earning that much money. On the other hand, female-led stories are often smaller in scale, and they don't make that kind of money. She said that sometimes she is offered an action film, which really excites her. But she has to turn it down because the budget is meager, and it doesn't match the ambition of the script.

Zoya Akhtar's work front

Workwise, Zoya is currently gearing up for The Archies, which stars debutants Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. The film is based on the namesake American comic book series and is slated to release on December 7 on Netflix.

Earlier this year, she also directed episodes of Made In Heaven season 2 and served as a showrunner of Dahaad.

