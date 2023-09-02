‘It is overwhelming’: Avinash Tiwary on Kaala and Bambai Meri Jaan releasing one day apart

Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary is that underdog who stays away from making sensational headlines, but whenever he comes on-screen, he makes sure everyone knows him for his work and acting skills. After quitting engineering and pursuing an acting course at the New York Film Academy, the Bihar-born actor kick-started his career with the documentary film Anamika: Her Glorious Past in 2006.

Well now, the actor is at an all-time high as two of his upcoming projects Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala are releasing together in 2023.

Avinash is thrilled that two of his films are releasing back-to-back

Every actor dreams of having a year full of opportunities and movie releases. Currently, Avinash is counting the days as two of his films, Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala are releasing a day after the other.

Sharing how he’s feeling currently, the actor said, “Two releases, one day apart! Wow! That’s a lot to be grateful about. Actors wait for months, years for their releases but I’m thrilled that two of my projects Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala are releasing one after another.”

It’s also an overwhelming feeling for Avinash. “It is overwhelming for sure but the most exciting part for me as an actor is that they are both incredibly different from each other and it gives me the opportunity to connect with my audiences differently and showcase my range which my fans absolutely adore about me.

Tiwary, who stood at 49 in The Times Most Desirable Men list in 2020, says he had a great time filming for both of these movies and is looking for the audience’s response to them.

About Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala

His upcoming project Bambai Meri Jaan, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, is a 10-part crime drama series set against the post-independence Bombay. Meanwhile, Kaala is also a crime thriller that will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting September 15th.

Avinash Tiwary’s work front

In 2014, Avinash worked in the TV series Yudh alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was then seen in his debut role in the 2016 movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday. Then came his romantic film Laila Majnu in 2018 which was directed by Sajid Ali and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. Two years later in 2020, he was again seen on the screens with the supernatural thriller film Bulbbul and Ghost Stories. Apart from these, the actor also starred in a web crime series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

