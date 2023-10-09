‘It is the highest…’: Alia Bhatt on success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a delightful addition to Alia Bhatt’s filmography. The rom-com, directed by Karan Johar, brings back the essence of quintessential Bollywood with its blend of romance, family drama, and chart-topping songs. Alia effortlessly showcases her glamorous side alongside her acting prowess, creating scintillating chemistry with co-star Ranveer Singh that resonates with audiences. The film has garnered acclaim from critics, and its box office performance has been exceptional. Now, the lead actress has shared her thoughts on what the success of the film means to her.

Alia Bhatt on success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Alia Bhatt opened up about the success of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which hit theaters on July 28. Alia expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and joy in knowing that people have watched the movie multiple times. She said, “The response to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been overwhelming. No matter how much belief you have in your film, you’re always waiting for the day when the audience sees it. What’s amazing is bumping into people and them saying that they’ve watched the film multiple times. That doesn’t happen often and is something to cherish and feel grateful for. It is the highest benchmark of regard. The film has put a smile on people’s faces and we’re happy to see that.”

Alia emphasized that she doesn’t dwell too much on success or failure and swiftly moves on. “I’m quick to move on, though. I take it in but I move on to the next thing. You shouldn’t swim too much within a success or a failure. You learn from it. You accept it. You absorb it. And you move on,” added Alia.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years. In addition to Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles, the film boasted an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and others, playing pivotal roles.

