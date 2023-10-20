‘It is very flattering’: Ashutosh Gowariker impressed by 'clever' Swades references in Jawan, Brahmastra

Indian director and producer Ashutosh Gowariker is not someone who has a long list of movies to his credit. However, he does have an impressive career as a filmmaker boasting of movies like Lagaan, and Jodhaa Akbar, among others. His drama film Swades, which was theatrically released in 2004, is still considered a cult classic, even though it failed to chase big numbers at the box office. Gowariker recently said that he’s impressed by the film’s clever references in Jawan and Brahmastra.

Ashutosh Gowariker is flattered by Swades references in Jawan and Brahmastra

It’s said that imitation is the best form of flattery. But when another filmmaker uses references from your film, the happiness is on another level. This is probably how Ashutosh Gowariker would be feeling right now. While talking to PTI recently, the 59-year-old filmmaker said "It is very flattering" when other directors make smart and clever Swades references in their movies. He further added, “When you are doffing your hat to a film that you have seen or has left an impression on you, the placement and position of that has to be done carefully.”

For avid cinema lovers, Riddhi Dogra’s character name Kaveri Amma would have sounded familiar in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. That is because, in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades, late veteran actor Kishori Ballal portrayed a character with the same name. Additionally, in Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji reprised scientist Mohan Bhargav from Swades and paid tribute to him by naming SRK’s character after him in the action-adventure film.

Sharing how perfectly both the characters were placed in the respective movies, Gowariker said, “In both cases, they have done a slightly tongue-in-cheek kind of thing.” The actor-director further highlighted that there’s a dialogue, ‘Abbey Swades ke Mohan Bhargav’, in the OTT series Panchayat that also refers to his 2004 movie.

More about Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker has also acted in several TV shows and movies like Circus, Goonj, and Naam, among several others. He is currently showcasing his acting talent by starring in the mystery-drama web series Kaala Paani with Mona Singh and Arushi Sharma.

