It isn't Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan is enjoying his 'afternoon cuddles' with; Can you guess?

Actor Varun Dhawan is an avid social media user. He keeps treating fans with his pictures and videos on Instagram. Varun welcomed his furry friend, Joey to the family recently and he keeps sharing glimpses of his playtime with him. On Wednesday afternoon, Varun took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with Joey. Amid his busy shooting schedule, the actor was seen spending time with his doggo.

Varun Dhawan shares a paww-dorable picture with Joey

In the picture, a shirtless Varun is seen sleeping next to his dog while Joey has kept his paw on his face. They are seen enjoying their afternoon nap on the bed. It looks like Varun has taken a break from the shoot of Citadel. Along with the picture, Varun wrote, "Afternoons cuddles." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, his fans were seen gushing over it. Some of the fans were also jealous of Joey. A fan wrote, "never wanted to be a dog more in my life, joey dhawan you're lucky asf." Another fan wrote, "awwww! This is sooo cuteeeeee!"

Meanwhile, Varun recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Natasha Dalal. The love birds got married in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding rituals were held in Alibaug. To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, the duo hosted a party at home for their friends and family. Varun also shared a picture with Natasha and Joey from the party and wrote, "not counting the time I spend with them."

Work front

Varun is currently busy shooting for Raj & DK's Indian version of Citadel. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The audience is quite excited to watch the series. Apart from this, he has Bawaal in the pipeline. The actor has collaborated with Janhvi Kapoor for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

