‘It never feels good’: Imtiaz Ali on dealing with criticism and not being bogged down by failure

Success and failure are the two faces of the same coin. Bollywood’s famous director Imtiaz Ali has experienced them both in equal measures. But what got him going and leading the charts was his willpower and the never-give-up attitude. Recently, the Love Aaj Kal director spoke about the rough patch in his life and shared how he deals with criticism.

Imtiaz Ali shared how he deals with criticism

The acclaimed filmmaker was in a chat with India Today. It was during this conversation that Imtiaz Ali accepted that he had seen a lot of failure in his life. He said, “When I look back, I see a lot of failure in my life, a lot of times where everybody feels at certain times. I particularly feel I failed at various times. In a longer discussion, we can discuss this, but I have gained a lot from those times that I have failed. Sometimes, I have gained more from my failures than from my so-called successes. Although it never feels good when people don't love your work, and when things fail, it never feels good. But now, I have enough experience to know that this will also make a contribution to my further growth and my further success on the whole, as a filmmaker. That's how I take it.”

He further added, “The one thing that I never want to do, is to be bogged down by failure to the extent that I stop taking risks.”

When quizzed if the failure and criticism had ever affected him negatively, Imtiaz said, “No, luckily not, because I have kept it that way. And I hope to continue to keep it that way. I also feel that flat topography is not interesting. If you look at the career graph or film graph of any filmmaker, good, bad, the top, you will always see a certain mountain range, ups and downs." "That's bound to happen. One has to accept and move on,” he divulged.

Imtiaz Ali on the sequel of Jab We Met

Jab We Met was the most successful and loved movie of the writer-director. Clearing the air around its sequel, Imtiaz Ali said, “No, it’s not happening. I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens.”

