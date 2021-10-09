'It’s a film wrap for Lankesh': Saif Ali Khan celebrates with Om Raut on sets of Prabhas co starrer Adipurush

A film that has been in the headlines since it was announced is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. Starring Saif as Lankesh and Prabhas as Adipurush, the film is based on the epic Ramayan. Now, after months of shooting at length, Saif has wrapped up his portions as Lankesh. To celebrate the end of the shoot for Saif, a small celebration was held on the sets of the film in the city where director Om Raut joined Saif.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Om Raut shared photos from the wrap up party for Saif. In the photos, Saif could be seen celebrating by cutting a cake. The caption on the cake had his character name Lankesh and 'Film Wrap' written over it. Saif seemed to be in a cheerful mood as he is seen raising his arms while Om Raut claps with the rest of the crew of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon co-starrer. Sharing the photos, Om wrote, "It’s a film wrap for Lankesh!!! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK!!!"

Take a look:

The shoot of the film has been going on for a while and it also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif has been quite excited about the film since he joined Prabhas and Kriti on board. In a chat with Indian Express, Saif said, "I am very excited about the film. I do believe that it will be part of cinematic history. While doing the shoot, it was exhausting also as there was a special costume for the role."

Adipurush will showcase a different take on Ramayan and reportedly, it is heavy on VFX work. It is being directed by Tanhaji director Om Raut and fans have been excited about it. Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles. It is all set to release on August 11, 2022.

