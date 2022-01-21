It’s Fitness Friday for Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped outside her Pilates studio; PICS

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is home to umpteen prominent Bollywood celebs. Be it work commitments or casually strolling in the streets of the city, often many of them step out to make a public appearance. Speaking of which, on Friday, it was Kangana Ranaut who caught the attention of the shutterbugs as she stepped out to attend her Pilates session. The Queen star is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas of the Hindi film fraternity.

Going by the same, Kangana kick-started her Friday on a healthy note. The actor paired her staple curly hair look with a quirky orange athleisure wear. The star appeared to be in haste as she quickly exited the Pilates studio premises in her car. Amid the rising alert of COVID-19 cases in the country, Kangana Ranaut did not fail to follow the mandatory protocols. She covered her face with a white face mask while making her latest appearance.

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the biographical film Thalaivii. The high edge biographical drama depicted the multiple stages of late politician J Jayalalithaa’s life. Along with the retro vibe, the film gave an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state.

She will next feature in the action-packed flick, Dhaakad. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Besides Kangana, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play pivotal roles in the film. Besides this, the actor has Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.

