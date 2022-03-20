It’s a get-together: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s families catch up for weekend dinner; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have grabbed all the limelight ever since they got married in December 2021. Needless to say, both the actors have gelled well with each other’s families and their pictures with close ones often go viral on social media. On Saturday evening, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for a dinner outing at a restaurant in Worli, Mumbai with their families. Vicky and Katrina arrived at the location with the latter’s mother Suzanne Turquotte, and they were later joined by Vicky's father Sham Kaushal, his mother, and brother Sunny Kaushal.

For the occasion, Katrina wore a denim-on-denim look. The actress teamed up her blue denim shirt with a mini denim skirt and wore white heels. On the other hand, Vicky opted for casual attire as he donned a black t-shirt with grey trousers. Katrina’s mother Suzanne was seen dressed in a white top and black loose trousers, while Vicky’s mom carried a traditional attire with grace. The lovebirds were also joined by Sunny Kaushal, who impressed the paps with his stylish outfit for the evening. Sunny wore a boho shirt with jeans and sealed his look with stylish shoes. The families even paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held a grand wedding in Rajasthan last year and invited all their close family members and friends. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky and Katrina both are busy with work commitments. Katrina will next be seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa and Phone Bhoot in her kitty. On the other hand, Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s untitled project opposite Sara Ali Khan.

