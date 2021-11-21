It’s girls night out for Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; WATCH the video for proof

Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seem to be the new BFF of Bollywood. Well, don’t be confused at all. Recently, they were spotted in the city and seem to be extremely excited for a girls night out. The video, which has grabbed everyone’s attention, is going viral also. In the video, the Roohi actress is seen stepping down from the car with her friend and rushing inside a hotel. Seeing her, Alia also comes with a big smile on her face. Both hugged each other and head towards inside.

However, the video looks like is from Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet ceremony. Janhvi opted causals and left her hair open. She was wearing a mask and was seen with her friend. And the Udta Punjab actress wore a silver colour mini dress. It is worth mentioning here that Anushka Rajnan is getting married to Aditya Seal today. Both had worked together in Fitrat. Both bride and groom looked dreamy as they were clicked during their sangeet ceremony. Their pre-wedding ceremonies pictures are going around on social media.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in neon and baby pink floral embroidered lehenga. It featured a reverse sweetheart neckline that showed off her toned torso. A neon dupatta, gold and ivory mirror potli, chaandbalis and statement rings accessorised her look.

On the work front, Janvhi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. It is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. She was shooting for Helen remake titled Milli before going on Dubai holiday. The film is backed by Boney Kapoor.

