It’s going to be a great New Year 2022 for Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput; Find out why

2021 is ending and our Bollywood stars are excited to ring in New Year with their loved ones. A few moments back, one of the most loved up celebrities in Bollywood- Mira Rajput treated her fans to a glimpse of her last night of 2021. The star wife even revealed that it is going to be a great New Year for her and the reason will leave you in awe. Sharing a picture-perfect moment with her love Shahid, Mira said “It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo.”

The adorable photograph gives a glimpse of Mira and Shahid hugging each other. The lovebirds hopped into their comfy attires to welcome New Year with much love and happiness. Mira’s post further read, “Happy New Year everyone. For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?” As soon as she shared the picture, fans showered love on the cute post. Earlier today, the Jersey star along with his wife were spotted at the airport as they left the city to celebrate New Year.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu film Jersey starring Jersey in the lead. The movie was slated to hit the theatres on December 31, however, given the spike in Omicron cases in India, the makers have decided to postpone the release. Confirming it, Shahid wrote, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you with our film as soon as we can in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year.”