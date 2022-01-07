It’s peek-a-boo time for Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan; Actor shares a glimpse

Dia Mirza welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad last year and ever since she embraced motherhood, she is on cloud nine. She is over the moon these days and she has all the reasons to be. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has been treating her fans and loved ones with little glimpses of her munchkin every now and then. This time, the former beauty queen took to her Instagram to share a boomerang of her son Avyaan in the story.

The Sanju actress shared an Instagram story featuring her son playing peek-a-boo with a toy. In the video, Avyaan can be seen taking the toy from Dia’s hand and then looking at her from beneath it. While sharing the video, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo!!! Playtime.” She finished her caption with a few emojis. Actor Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child together, Avyaan Azaad in May 2021.

Take a look at screengrab of Dia Mirza’s Instagram Story here:

Recently, Dia shared a post on her social media handle as the first post of 2022 featuring her family including mother Deepa Mirza, Vaibhav and daughter Samaira. The caption of the post read as, “This year, may we love deeply, live simply, laugh freely, give easily, speak kindly and think calmly. We followed all Covid protocols and took our masks off just for this picture. Hope we get through this time safe and healthy everyone. Sending you all love and good wishes”.

Dia Mirza has worked in many movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others.

