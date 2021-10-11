It’s something I had to accept: Kirron Kher on visiting hospital once a month for cancer treatment

Anupam Kher’s wife, actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Earlier this year, Anupam took to social media and mentioned that Kirron has been detected with multiple myeloma. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Kirron spoke about working whilst ongoing treatment. She said, “I’ve been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I’ve been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn’t letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment.”

Kirron also spoke about going to the hospital once a month for maintenance therapy. “Some people get cured and some don’t. Even the doctors don’t know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn’t really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it’s something I had to accept,” said Kirron. She further said, “It’s not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai. One learns to deal with them and carry on. There’s no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects.”

In a previous chat with Hindustan Times, Anupam has given a health update on Kirron and said, “It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum. Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray.” He further added, “My brother is also a cancer survivor, [so there is hope]. Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way”.

