It’s a working birthday for Tiger Shroff; Celebrates on the sets of Heropanti 2 in Thailand

Tiger Shroff, who is currently shooting for his next film Heropanti 2, has turned a year older today. The actor has been getting wishes from all corners. Many celebrities also wished him on their social handle. He is trending on social media as his fans are showering love in the form of birthday wishes for him. But apart from that, there is no one more reason why it is a special birthday for him. The actor is having a working birthday on the sets of Heropanti 2 in Thailand.

A source closed to the actor reveals, "Tiger is having a working birthday this year in Thailand. He is all set to kickstart the last leg of the shoot for Heropanti 2 in Thailand and will be shooting for one of the biggest action sequences of the film. It is indeed a special birthday for him." To note, the film also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. It is the sequel of Heropanti which starrer Kriti Sanon. Well, it was also the debut film of Tiger.

Besides Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan.

While Tiger will be celebrating his birthday today, the actor has a few exciting films lined up for his fans and followers. He is all set to charm the audience with his upcoming movies. He will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Heropanti 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya and Ganapath.

