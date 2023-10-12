'It took me by a storm...': Tamannaah Bhatia on how social media negativity affected her

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few actresses who has successfully made her mark in both the South film industries as well as Bollywood. However, just like most public figures, she has also been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity on social media. In a recent chat, the actress opened up about it and how she learned to deal with it.

Tamannaah Bhatia on social media negativity

In a conversation with Luke Coutinho, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked about how she deals with hate and negativity on social media. The actress said that in her profession, its important for people to like what she does. She then said that within that, sometimes people write bad stuff about others on social media. She said, "...when that has happened to me, for the first moment it took me by a storm and I was very uncomfortable with it because it really made me feel like what's going on? is something that I have done gone wrong?"

The Lust Stories 2 actress then revealed how she overcame it, stating that she realized that what these people "are projecting towards you is not about you, it's actually about them." She added, "So now, I have an option of either believing that that is me or I have an option of believing what I think is true about me. I think that's the moment I felt that I have to just focus on becoming who I want to become and not be worried about what so many people think about me because A- they have never been on that journey, they have not lived my life, they have no idea about who I am. They are only talking from their level of understanding."

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

Tamannaah was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action comedy Jailer which turned out to be a major commercial success. She also did a web series called Aakhri Sach in which she portrayed a police officer. Her upcoming projects include the Malayalam film Bandra, a Tamil film Aranmanai 4 and the Bollywood film Vedaa with John Abraham.

ALSO READ: 'My camera's on a roll': Tamannaah Bhatia drops quirky UNSEEN pics of herself