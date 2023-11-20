‘It used to drive me insane’: Nargis Fakhri on dating rumors with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Nargis Fakhri is quite a well-known actress in Bollywood. The actress, who entered Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, discussed the rumors surrounding her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, she also conveyed frustration about consistently being romantically linked with different male actors in the Hindi film industry.

Nargis Fakhri addresses dating rumors with Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Nargis Fakhri spoke about her link-up rumors with Ranbir Kapoor and said, “I was linked with every other person in the film industry and it used to drive me insane.” She mentioned a time when there was an article claiming that she had shifted to Shahid Kapoor's apartment, and her mom had visited to meet him. People then began messaging her, inquiring if her mom was in town, even though her mom hadn't visited, so she had to adapt to such situations.

Nargis Fakhri on relationships in the entertainment industry

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nargis Fakhri mentioned that when it comes to seeking advice on relationships, she wouldn't rely on anyone specific. According to her, the reality of relationships is often concealed, and people generally prefer projecting an image of perfection rather than sharing the truth. She added, “ I’ll tell you everything is different, and no one tells you the truth unless you have a friend that really tells you the truth, but most people hide the truth; they want everything to look perfect. I would use my own brains and my own self, or maybe get a therapist. I would not ask anybody.”

She also talked about how actors engage in flirting with each other while working on movie sets. She mentioned that on movie sets, everyone flirts with each other, and sometimes it's hard to distinguish between genuine interest and friendly behavior. People may think someone is hitting on them when it's just friendliness, and vice versa, creating confusion about who is actually flirting with whom.

Nargis Fakhri’s work front

The actress started her acting journey in 2011 with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Rockstar. Alongside this, she has been part of various other movies like Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Kick, and Housefull 3. In her latest project, Nargis Fakhri was seen in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa, sharing the screen with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

