It was a Bajirao Mastani reunion as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met at NMACC opening

Last night was indeed a starry night as we saw all the big names from both Bollywood and Hollywood attending the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. From Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor to Gigi Hadid, we saw a lot of celebrities gracing the event with their stylish attires. Such events also serve as a reunion ground for many B-Town BFFs as it did for the Bajirao Mastani actors Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. These three could not stop chatting as they reunited during the event. Scroll down to watch the inside video.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh meet at NMACC opening event

In the video, we can see Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra greeting each other with a hug while Ranveer Singh greets Nick Jonas. It is evident that the ladies cannot stop chatting and they have a lot to catch up on. Their excitement and happiness is evident on their faces. Indeed it was a lovely sight for all the fans who loved the trio in Bajirao Mastani and we can only hope that we get to see them reunite for a film yet again.

Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas and Malti to Mumbai

Last afternoon, we saw Priyanka Chopra arriving at Mumbai’s private airport with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It is Malti’s first time in India and indeed the couple and the little munchkin herself looked quite excited at her visit. Priyanka Chopra wore a Pink coloured sleeveless tank top that she paired with a similar colour pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit. Malti on the other hand looked adorable in a grey-coloured frill frock.

