'It was a challenge for me to...': Raveena Tandon recalls not being considered a serious actor in the 90s

Raveena Tandon is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. Being one of the top female actresses of the 90s and 2000s, her stellar performances throughout her long career speak volumes about her talent. Whether essaying a sensitive diva or a simple housewife, Raveena portrays every character as full of life. Now, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about how she was not considered a serious actor in the 90s while talking about her struggle days in the industry.

Raveena Tandon recalls not being considered a serious actor in the 90s

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena Tandon recalled not being considered a serious actor in the 90s despite her fame. She assigned this perception to the limited availability of significant roles for female actors in that era.

Stressing on the same, Raveena added, "In the 90s era, there were very few films which gave equal opportunities to female actors. It was a struggle to break the perception that she can only do super hits and she can’t perform in a look besides being a glamorous person. That was the image. It was a challenge for me to sign a film like Shool because Ram Gopal Varma told me that when I close my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. His film Shool where I played the role of a Bihari house wife gave me the scope to break that mold.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about her no-kissing scene policy. The actress mentioned how she never did a kissing scene as she was not comfortable.

Recalling an uncomfortable incident, Raveena said, “I remember I was doing a little rough handling scene with a male actor and I remember by mistake his lips just brushed my lips. It was by mistake, it was not even required. Like in that whole frenzy, it was a mistake. I went to my room and threw up because I was so not comfortable. The shot got over and I went up and I had nausea. I could not bear it. I was like Yuck no. Please brush your teeth, wash your mouth a hundred times.”

Meanwhile, Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani will be debuting in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also mark the acting debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.

