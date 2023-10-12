'It was a great challenge...': Konkona Sen Sharma reveals how she pulled off underwater scene in Mumbai Diaries 2

Konkona Sen Sharma is an actor and filmmaker who has been working in the Indian film industry as a child. With acting in her family and genes, the daughter of senior actor Aparna Sen has been part of many commercially hit movies like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Omkara, and Life In A Metro, among many others. Recently she was seen in the medical drama TV series Mumbai Diaries the second season of which was released on OTT on October 6. In a recent interview, Konkona revealed the challenges she faced while shooting underwater.

Konkona Sen Sharma on shooting underwater for Mumbai Diaries 2

The second season of the web series is based on the 2005 Mumbai floods. To stay true to the event, the actors had to shoot underwater and often stay drenched while shooting. During a chat with DNA, actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Satyajeet Dubey, and Mrunmayee Deshpande opened up about the difficulty they faced during the shoot. Konkona said, “I can’t swim and I’m scared of water so it was a great challenge to me.” Explaining further, she said, “We had to do a little underwater training also because I had an action sequence underwater. For that, we had to do a bit of training to get comfortable because I’m not really. But when we practiced it was in the pool with chlorine water. But now, we had to create a pool in Film City, and inside it were the actors, the camera and equipment, the crew, beds, furniture, cars, etc.”

Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande recalled shooting underwater

Elaborating further on how safety measures were also taken during the underwater scene, actress Mrunmayee Deshpande said, “There were petrol tanks of the vehicles and everything. They had to take safety measures.”

Satyajeet Dubey, who is also an eminent part of the show, added, “Because what happens is if there’s even a little bit of oil or a wire and you’re shooting in water, it can be fatal. So, what they did was every light that they were using was battery operated and you have to be extremely careful.”

Sharing that he learned underwater acting while shooting for the film, Satyajeet added, “There’s a floor in Film City where a 10ft high pool was created and different cities were recreated there. I faced difficulty for a week because there was a certain shot wherein my character falls from a certain height. My eyes got swollen and I had sinuses,” he recalled.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Diaries Season 2’s Nikkhil Advani reveals filming was adventurous; says ‘It was surely a dangerous…’