'It was about my kids': Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar reveals why he quit Twitter

Karan Johar is a cynosure to reckon with, courtesy of his larger-than-life films. He is one of the most successful directors and producers in the Bollywood industry. In his long career span, he can be credited with various iconic films. From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the ace director has delivered numerous films, and even years after their release, his films are equally cherished. Nonetheless, Karan’s life has surrounded itself with controversies and uninvited negative attention. Such criticism gets inflated on social media to a new level. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker spoke about the reason he left Twitter.

Karan Johar reveals why he quit Twitter

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Karan Johar spoke about his decision to leave Twitter. He revealed that he made this ‘instinctive’ decision when he started reading abuse to his children. KJo said, “When that happened…I thought this is the lowest people could get. Abuse me, say what you want. They also abused my mother. My mother is still an older person. My children were five at that time, when I took the decision. Now, I'm not going back on this platform for anything. Of course, my company is on it. I realize the importance of Twitter. But I don't want to be on this platform. I don't want to read anything about my children. That breaks my heart not only as a parent, but also as a human being.”

Karan Johar opens up on being subjected to nepotism allegations

Karan also elucidated in the same interview that he didn’t quit Twitter because of the nepotism allegations made against him. “It's not that I've stopped casting people from the industry. Or I've isolated myself from the sheer wonderful-ness of Alia Bhatt. I have not listened to anyone. I've just left a platform."

The filmmaker explained that leaving Twitter was never about the things said against him, but it was about his kids. “I couldn't read that. Whoever is a parent would know that is something you wouldn't take. You'd take anything, but anything against your child, you can't take. And I don't know who to fight, right? They're nameless, faceless people. I'd rather just exit,” said Karan.

About Karan Johar

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is the son of head honcho of Dharma Productions and veteran film producer, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. He is a single parent to two cutesy twins, Yash (named after his late father and film producer) and Roohi (a spin on his mother’s name Hiroo), via surrogacy in 2017.

