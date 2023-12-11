'It was cathartic for me'; Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Ananya Panday reveals why isn’t she active on social media

Actress Ananya Panday is guilty of extensively posting about her personal life on social media. However, of late, the actress has taken a step back from being all out online. During a recent event, Panday revealed why she isn’t active on social media much these days.

This is why Ananya Panday isn’t active on social media

During the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday opened up about not being as active on social media as she was earlier. Revealing the reason behind it, the actress said, “The reason why I’m saying that I’m not that active on social media anymore is because this film made me realize the things I was doing wrong. Post, making my life look all fun and exciting when I was crying in the corner sometimes. So, it made her realize it was cathartic for me.”

In the clip from the event, the Dream Girl 2 actress also spoke about her friendship with her co-stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing how director Arjun Varain Singh helped her reignite her bond with Siddhant, she divulged, “Kudos to Arjun and the team. They took us to Goa for a trip and we automatically became best friends on the trip and it gets translated, hopefully, on-screen also.” To this, he added, “We became friends again.”

Take a look:

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The movie explores the life, struggles, and relationships of three besties Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav). Co-written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and others, it is scheduled to make its OTT debut on Netflix on December 26.

Advertisement

Exploring Ananya Panday’s work front

Earlier this year, the actress enjoyed the box office success of her film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana which was a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. While gearing for the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she is also reportedly busy filming for multiple projects like Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair which also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer OUT: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav promise relatable youth drama