‘It was like a 26/11 event...’: Akelli producer recounts Nushrratt Bharuccha’s experience in war-hit Israel

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat and physical abuse.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently featured in the film Akelli, found herself stranded in Israel due to the war-torn situation following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The actress had been present to attend the film’s screening at the Haifa International Film Festival. Ninad Vaidya, the producer of Akelli, has now shed light on the traumatic experience faced by Nushrratt during this challenging time.

Akelli producer recounts Nushrratt Bharuccha’s experience in war-hit Israel

In an interview with India Today, Akelli producer Ninad Vaidya shared the harrowing experience faced by Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel. He recounted receiving a call from Nushrratt on the morning of October 7, informing him about the attack on Israel. During their conversation, the producer heard an alarm ring loudly three times, signaling a missile launch and prompting people to seek shelter in bunkers.

Despite the challenging situation, the Indian embassy and a taxi driver played crucial roles in ensuring Nushrratt's safety. Describing the tense atmosphere, he said, “It was like a 26/11 event, it felt like that. You don't know who's coming from where, who's fighting from where all roads were empty.”

Ninad further detailed the challenges Nushrratt faced at the airport, saying, “The airport was in chaos. Then the idea was whichever flight we got, the plan was to get into that and get out of Israel, that was the first priority." During this period, Nushrratt's phone battery died, leaving her stranded for more than 8 hours. Eventually, she managed to secure a flight first to Abu Dhabi and then to India. While Nushrratt is now safe, Ninad acknowledged the unusual and traumatizing nature of the situation for her and the entire team.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s official statement on Israel incident

Upon her return to India, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared an official statement on her Instagram account, providing a detailed account of her experience. She expressed, “The last week will forever remain etched in my memory...a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the final 36 hours of which will remain the most unforgettable and daunting of my life…”

Nushrratt also posted a video expressing gratitude to the authorities who played a crucial role in ensuring her safe return.

