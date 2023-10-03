'It was my duty...': Boney Kapoor recalls guiding Sridevi, Anil Kapoor in their careers

Boney Kapoor is one of the established producers in Bollywood. He has backed several films that have managed to attain cult status over the years. From Mr. India, Judaai, No Entry, Wanted, Mom, and several others, the list goes on and on. Interestingly, he is responsible for bankrolling various movies that featured Anil Kapoor, and his wife, late actress, Sridevi. In a recent interview, the veteran producer shed light on supporting his family and called it his 'duty'.

Boney Kapoor on rendering support to people in general and his family members

The veteran producer was in a recent conversation with The New Indian. During the course of the conversation, he was asked if he believes that the amount of love he has given to people has been reciprocated equally. Boney Kapoor, in response to this, asserted that he doesn't believe in barter.

Kapoor said, "Aisi koi situation nahin jahan mujhe pyar nahin mila. Pyaar nahin hota to do tarfa relation nahin hota. I got immense love. (There was not such a situation where I'd not received love. If love wasn’t two ways, there must not have been any relation. I got immense love.)" He further stated that he is not the only reason why they are successful, probably he has contributed 1 percent to it.

In addition to this, he further spoke about his guidance and contribution to his family members. He stated, "Maine har wo cheez ki hai jo mujhe theek lagti thi (I did everything that I thought was right). I thought it was my job and my duty, and I did that thinking that I was doing it for myself. If I guided Anil, it was not just for him, it was for us. If I guided Sri (Sridevi), it was not just for her; it was for us."

"If I guide my children today, whether it’s Arjun, Janhvi, or Anshula, as a matter of fact, Sanjay, whatever guidance they need, whatever my experience can give, it is just there," Boney Kapoor further added.

Boney Kapoor calls his family as 'center-forward'

Notably, Boney Kapoor has worked with his family in several movies, and calling them ‘center-forward', he refers to himself as a background player.

He further explained his point, stating, "Why should they not use my skills? Why shouldn't they seek advice from me? At the same time, I don’t consider this a big deal. I have done nothing, center-forward toh vo hi hai na, peeche kuch bhi chal raha ho, aage center-forward goal nahi kar payega toh goal nahi hoga na. I don’t care, main pass dekh sakta hun, goal to unhe hi maarna hoga na. (I have done nothing. They are the center forwards. Whatever is happening in the background, the goal won’t happen if the center forward doesn't do it. I don't care. I can only see the pass, but eventually they will have to goal).”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor reveals Mona Kapoor walked to Siddhivinayak 'barefoot' after Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failure