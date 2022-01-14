'It was not a planned affair’: Mohit Raina reveals interesting details about his wedding with Aditi

Mohit Raina surprised his fans on January 01 after he announced his wedding on social media. Now, in a new interview, the actor shared key details about his wedding, and also spoke about his wife Aditi and how they first met. Mohit said that the wedding was not a planned affair in fact it was a last-minute decision that he made.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Mohit said, “It was not a planned affair but a short notice decision that we took. It just happened and everything fell in place. The wedding was a close-knit family affair and took place in Rajasthan.”

The actor further added that he was not expecting the kind of reaction he received following the announcement. “It was heartwarming, beautiful, and emotional for me. It made me realise how much people love me,” he said.

On keeping the ceremony low-profile, Raina said that he has always been a private person. Mohit added that those special moments of tying the knot “cannot be expressed in words”. The actor called his wedding ‘dreamy’. He also shared how he first met Aditi. “We first met a few years ago. We mutually decided to move forward after a few years of our friendship, which had grown over time. I met her family during the pandemic (second wave) to ask for her hand. Then, families got together and decided to move forward," Raina recalled.

“It’s a great feeling to be loved, to be in love, to be wanted, and to spend the good and bad moments with someone who cares about you. I was lucky enough," Raina added.