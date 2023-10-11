‘It was the most momentous…’: Swara Bhasker discusses childbirth; drops unseen PICS of baby girl Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker recently embraced the joys of motherhood with the arrival of her first child, a baby girl named Raabiyaa, with her husband Fahad Ahmad. The actress had been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. In a recent post, she shared unseen pictures of herself and the baby, delved into her childbirth experience, and expressed gratitude to the hospital for their support.

Swara Bhasker drops unseen photos of baby Raabiyaa and thanks hospital staff

On Wednesday, October 11, actress Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures capturing moments with her baby, Raabiyaa, from the hospital. The images include Swara embracing the baby in the hospital bed and her husband Fahad Ahmad joining her in another. The post also features pictures of her daughter with close ones and hospital staff.

In the heartfelt caption, Swara discussed childbirth and expressed gratitude to the hospital staff. She wrote, “Childbirth was the HARDEST thing I’ve ever done.. it was also the most momentous occasion of my life! I’m grateful to have had the expertise of the doctors, teams and medical infrastructure at @fortis_lafemme during my pregnancy and delivery. Thank you Dr. @meeahuja for your understanding, patience & experience and for giving us the confidence even at crucial moments where we didn’t have any in ourselves. Thank you for enabling and guiding me in the throes of chaos and delivering my baby girl!”

She continued, “Thank you Dr. Richa, Dr. Suman, Dr. Tripti, Dr. Alka, Dr. Gaurika, ALL the nursing staff, ultrasound staff and teams at #FortisLaFemme for your support and guidance. And shout out to the Canteen staff, Pankaj Bisht, Mr. Guddu for the surprisingly delicious and nutritious food! Thanks Ms. Nikhat for the attention and care! Most importantly thank you for giving us a safe and comfortable space in those first 48 hours to bond with our newborn! Love & gratitude!” Have a look:

Swara Bhasker’s official announcement on birth of first child

Swara Bhasker shared the official announcement of her baby's birth on Instagram, expressing the joy and gratitude. Her post read, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

