'It was very magical': Raghav Chadha recalls first meeting with his wife-to-be Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are one of the loveliest couples in B-town. After making their engagement official on social media on May 13, the couple has been seen visiting various places including temples. Parineeti and Raghav recently went to Rajasthan to look for their wedding venue and a recent report suggested that the couple is going to have a 'week-long' wedding in September in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Ahead of the start of the wedding festivities, Raghav Chadha opened up about his wife-to-be Parineeti Chopra, and also spoke about his feelings after first meeting with his ladylove in a recent interview.

Raghav Chadha recalls first meeting with his wife-to-be Parineeti Chopra

The AAP leader Raghav Chadha was recently featured on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. During the interview, the politician was asked about his meeting with Parineeti Chopra. He said, "Hum jaise bhi mile, it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life."

When asked if Parineeti is the biggest blessing in his life, Raghav replied, "Bahut badi blessing hai and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every single day for giving her to me."

During the podcast, Raghav also opened up about his wedding. When the podcast host said that the entire nation is very happy about the wedding, the politician said, "Mein desh se zayda khush hun."

On the other hand, a photo of their wedding invite went viral on the internet. Revealing the reception venue and the wedding date, the viral invitation card read, “With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri. P.N. Chadha ji Smt. Vimla Chadha Smt. Usha and Shri H.S. Sachdeva Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son, Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena and Pawan Chopra on 30th September, 2023, Taj Chandigarh.” However it is not confirmed whether the invitation card is real or not.

The couple is expected to begin their wedding festivities on September 17 and all the functions will be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur, according to the report published in the Hindustan Times.

The source also revealed, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24."

