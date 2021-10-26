It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done: Sunny Leone on relationship with ex Russell Peters

Sunny Leone during a conversation with comedians Sapan Varma and Neeti Palta on the show One Mic Stand Season 2 spoke about dating Russell Peters. Sunny said, “I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time.” She mentioned that she was talking about Russell. She added, “We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day because we would be such good friends still.”

Sunny performed a set on One Mic Stand: Season 2 and received appreciation for her comic timing. One Mic Stand Season 2 was Sunny’s first attempt at being a stand-up comedian. Talking about the opportunity, she had said in a statement, “I have loved stand-up comedy, and I have watched several shows here and abroad as well. Seeing a comedian perform on stage looks so simple and natural. The reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now.” Comedian Neeti Palta mentored Sunny Leone for her set.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, Russell had talked about his relationship with Sunny and called her a ‘real sweetheart’. He said, “Yes, we did date each other. It was five-and-a-half years ago. It was a wonderful time. She’s a real sweetheart, you know.”

