'it will be most satisfying...': Shah Rukh Khan announces charity shows for Jawan after film's success

Shah Rukh Khan delivered two big hits this year with Pathaan and Jawan. While the former marked his return to cinema, the latter was released recently. To celebrate Jawan's success, King Khan conducted his popular Ask SRK session on Twitter where he had fun interactions with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan announces charity shows for Jawan

During his 'Ask SRK' session, a fan asked the superstar, "Now That the film is a success any plans for Charity..?? #AskSRK #Jawan". In response, Shah Rukh made an announcement of starting charity shows for his action thriller through his Meer Foundation. He wrote: "Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan"

Jawan's promo is shown at New York's Times Square

Recently, a user shared a video in which the promo of Jawan is being showcased in New York's iconic Times Square. King Khan took to Twitter to respond and wrote, "Thank u!!! This is awesome. Hope Times Square enjoyed what they saw…. Ha ha! Love to everyone that made this happen."

During the session, SRK was asked several hilarious questions to which he gave even funnier reactions. For example, a user asked him if there were lizards in Mannat. To which, King Khan wrote: "Chipkaliya toh nahi dekhi Titliyaan bahut aati hain….very beautiful ones the kids love seeing them on the flowers."

Before kickstarting the session, SRK wrote a warm message for his well-wishers on Twitter (now X). "It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!!", he wrote.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. The film boasts a massive ensemble including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone.

